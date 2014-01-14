Tribune Names Clements Chief Operating Officer for Broadcasting

CHICAGO—Tribune has named Kathy Clements as chief operating officer for its broadcasting division. She joins Lynda King, who was appointed last week to a similar position with the division.



Clements will report to Larry Wert, Tribune’s president of broadcast media, and will assist him in overseeing the operation of the company's portfolio of 42 owned or operated television stations.



Clements was formerly senior vice president of media operations for Belo Corp. and was responsible for the company’s broadcast, cable and digital business in 15 markets across the country, with direct oversight of nine television stations and their associated media platforms. Clements joined WFAA in 1984 as a sales account executive and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility during the course of her career with Belo. She was named senior vice president of media operations in 2008 and among other duties, assumed responsibility for negotiating all group syndicated programming agreements, and oversaw news content, digital and social initiatives.



She also served as president/general manager of WFAA-TV in Dallas from 1997 to 2007.