Teradek Launches Serv Micro

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has announced Serv Micro, a new HDMI-only wireless video and production-streaming solution at the 2022 Cine Gear Expo.

Serv Micro will be on demonstration from June 9–11, 2022, in booth 565 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Serv Micro is our most accessible Serv product, integrating WiFi-based wireless video with off-set streaming setups for real-time collaboration, no matter the size of a production budget” said Greg Smokler, general manager of Cine at Creative Solutions. “With an easy-to-use cloud workflow and simple tools for sharing and viewing, collaboration has never been simpler.”

Serv Micro is a WiFi-based wireless video transmitter system that works with or without an internet connection, a local solution that supports up to 10 local device streams and a cloud-enabled solution that manages and shares live camera feeds on unlimited devices anywhere in the world.

Up to 10 devices can stream on a local network using Teradek’s Vuer app, with iOS, Android, PC, and MacOS support, the company said.

Unlimited devices can access live streaming and instant recordings via the Teradek Core cloud streaming platform. If internet connection is lost, recordings are saved to an SD card for secure upload once connection has been restored. Streams are compatible with MacOS, iOS, Android, and web browsers.

Serv Micro also comes equipped with HDMI in and loop-through, ethernet and WiFi connectivity, an auxiliary audio input, USB type A connection for easy connection to cellular bonding options and a built-in L-Series battery plate, the company explained.

“Serv Micro is built to deliver quality camera feeds and playback quickly and easily with intuitive tools and powerful platforms like Core and Vuer,” said Colin McDonald, Cine product manager at Creative Solutions. “It’s an all-in-one integrated solution giving creative stakeholders content visibility at every stage of production, wherever they are.”