Telestream to Launch Post Producer at IBC2013

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. — At IBC 2013, Telestream will unveil Post Producer. It is a post-production and delivery engine that automates repetitive production processes, which would otherwise tie up editors and NLE workstations.



Based on user templates, Post Producer assembles a segment or spot, compositing video, graphics, titles and captions or subtitles, and applying audio processing as required. Alternate versions are automatically created by simply substituting the necessary elements.



Running on the latest version of Vantage 6 software, Post Producer will be available for purchase shortly after IBC. Vantage 6 supports direct ingest of DPX sequence files and acquisition formats such as RED RAW and 24 to 25 frames per second audio conversion. In addition, Vantage 6 will offer new analysis and QC capabilities and further integrations with third party products.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept.12-17, 2013. Telestream will be at stand 7.C12.



