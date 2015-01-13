Telestream Parnters With immixGroup

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream announced that it has entered into a partnership with immixGroup, which helps technology companies do business with the government.



immixGroup will be offering Telestream’s Wirecast live streaming software, ScreenFlow screencasting and editing application, Switch media playback and inspection tool, Episode (multiformat video encoding) and Flip4Mac (Windows Media player for Mac) solutions through its General Services Administration IT 70 Schedule and a variety of federal, state and local contract vehicles.

