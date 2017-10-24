Telestream CEO Castles Retires, Puopolo Steps In

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—A changing of the guard has been announced at Telestream, as Dan Castles, CEO and one of the company’s original founders, is retiring. Taking over as CEO, effective immediately, will be ex-Cisco executive Scott Puopolo.

Scott Puopolo

Puopolo has previous connections with Telestream, having served as a Telestream board member. Prior to taking on this new position, Puopolo was executive vice president at iconectiv, as well as past tenures as Cisco Systems and Accenture.

Castles will remain on Telestream’s board and continue as an ambassador for Telestream in the community, per the company press release.

“Knowing the right time to retire is not easy,” said Castles. “However, I am confident that Scott is the right man to take this business to the next level. We have achieved a lot over the last 20 years, growing from a small team of 11 to over 400 bright and dedicated employees all over the world. I look forward to working with Scott, the board and the rest of the executive team on a transition which ensures that the next 20 years are our most successful ever.”

Telesetream is a provider of file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies. It recently acquired video quality monitor and analytics provider IneoQuest into its business.