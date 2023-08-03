Telemundo To Air Six Additional Matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

MIAMI, Fla.—Telemundo, which has the exclusive Spanish-language rights in the U.S. to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, has announced it will offer six additional matches on its flagship network, three of which are Round of 16 matches airing this upcoming week.

With the six new matches, Telemundo will air a total of 39 matches on its national network including the 23 remaining matches of the tournament.

“Given the unprecedented interest in this year’s Women’s World Cup, we are excited to announce we are doubling down on our efforts and will offer an additional six games on our flagship network, plus a series of reairs of key matches,” said Eli Velazquez, executive vice president of Telemundo Deportes. “The fans’ response to our Group Stage coverage across our linear platforms, and especially on Peacock, has been beyond our expectations and we are thrilled to be able to reach a larger number of fans with the world class coverage they’ve come to expect.”

The six matches are: