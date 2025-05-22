TNT, Eurosport Announce French Open Coverage Plans

TNT Sports and Eurosport have announced details of their coverage of the French Open, the year’s second grand slam event on the professional tennis tour, taking place at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris for two weeks starting May 25.

TNT Sports will operate two on-site studios from Musketeers Square where distinct shows will be presented for U.S. and UK audiences.

This year marks the first time that U.S. TV coverage of the French Open—which was a staple of NBC for more than four decades—has moved from broadcast to cable. Last year, TNT inked a $650M deal for U.S. broadcast rights to the French Open for the next 10 years, starting in 2025.

TNT Sports and Eurosport will present Roland-Garros exclusively for viewers across Europe (excluding France) and the U.S. through one global on-site production. TNT Sports will operate two on-site studios from Musketeers Square where distinct shows will be presented for U.S. and UK audiences in addition to a dedicated set between courts four and five for truTV viewers in the US. Eurosport’s live broadcast will take place from around the grounds as it has done in recent years, offering viewers across Europe unique perspectives and giving them an authentic taste of the atmosphere at Roland-Garros.

In the UK and Ireland, TNT Sports 4 will feaure wall-to-wall coverage alongside TNT Sports 1, which will show the biggest matches. Viewers across Europe can tune in to Eurosport 2 for day-long coverage during week one, with evening coverage on Eurosport 1, before all the action comes to Eurosport 1 in week two.

For U.S. viewers, live on-court action begins across all platforms each day starting at 5:00 AM ET. Live shows will also air before all 11 night sessions, with play beginning from around 2:30 PM ET; ahead of the Men’s and Women’s Singles Semi-Finals from around 8:00 AM ET; for the Women’s Final from around 9:00 AM ET on Saturday June 7; and the Men’s Final at the same time on Sunday, June 8.

Harnessing its network of local free-to-air channels in Europe, viewers in Germany (Eurosport 1), Denmark (Kanal 5 and 6’eren), Sweden (Kanal 9), Finland (TV5) Norway (Rex), Spain and Turkey (DMAX) will also show selected matches throughout the tournament alongside Eurosport’s wide-ranging premium coverage.

TNT Sports’ U.S. television coverage will be served to viewers on TNT, focussing on the best matches and key storylines, as well expansive daily whiparound action on truTV from 05:00 ET (10:00 BST), in addition to hosting daily morning and evening shows from its Roland-Garros studios.

In total, more than 900 matches, including all the Legends, Wheelchair and Junior contests will be made available to Max viewers in the US and Europe, with Max and discovery+ viewers in Austria, Italy, Germany and the UK able to select commentary in up to 21 languages no matter where they are watching from. All 16 match court feeds will be available as well as additional press conference feeds and cameras from across the grounds. Innovative in-app features, such as timeline markers which enable users to quickly scrub back to key moments such as set point, are also included so viewers never miss a moment of the action.

“The combined skillset of the broadcasting superpower that is TNT Sports and Eurosport means that coverage of Roland-Garros in 2025 is going to be the most elevated and comprehensive tennis broadcast ever witnessed, said Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe. “Our sports and production expertise are unparalleled and together we can operate one global production, telling the most authentic and engaging stories from on-site at Roland-Garros, connecting to over 49 territories, with a locally relevant editorial slant for our viewers - no matter if they are watching in Washington or Warsaw, London or Lisbon.

“Our extraordinary line up of presenters, experts, and commentators will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of every story. Through our distinguished tennis heritage as a passionate broadcaster of Roland-Garros for 36-years in Europe, coupled with the fresh and innovative approach TNT Sports US brings, we will deliver a pioneering 21st century production that will celebrate the players and set a new standard for tennis fans all around the world.”