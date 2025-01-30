Telemundo Lays Out Expansive Spanish-Language Super Bowl Coverage Plans

MIAMI—Telemundo has laid out plans for extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 that includes a large slate of programming across the network’s news and entertainment shows and platforms.

The Super Bowl is available to watch on Telemundo, Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi and across NFL digital properties with unauthenticated access across devices. Fox Deportes and NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo partnered to air the upcoming game in Spanish on both networks in a deal that will provide the broadest Spanish-language distribution in the U.S. for any Super Bowl in history. (The English-language telecast will air on Fox.)

To capture all the action, Telemundo Deportes will be joined by the network’s news and entertainment talent and shows on-site from New Orleans, supported by in-studio coverage throughout the week leading up to when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. (ET). Super Bowl Sunday will feature more than eight hours of coverage across platforms, delivering a comprehensive experience for fans.

“After a record-breaking broadcast in 2022, we are thrilled to offer Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LIX to the widest Spanish-language audience in history, expanding access to the premier event and supporting the growing fandom of American football among Latinos,” said Joaquin Duro, executive vice president of sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are committed to bringing fans closer to the Super Bowl experience beyond the game by showcasing the culture, fans, and the colorful stories that surround the sport in a relevant and meaningful way across the network’s shows and platforms.”

The network’s NFL commentary team, featuring Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and Emmy-nominated color analyst and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantú, will spearhead on-the-ground coverage. They will be joined by a team of network reporters and journalists, including Julio Vaqueiro and Jessica Carrillo, to cover all the angles and storylines, reporting from key production locations across New Orleans, including Caesars Superdome, the NFL Experience and the vibrant French Quarter.

Other highlights include:

‘Noticias Telemundo’: Noticias Telemundo anchor Vaqueiro joins the coverage to discuss the news stories surrounding the Super Bowl. Senior correspondent Rogelio Mora-Tagle will do in-depth reports on the ground highlighting the resilience and rebuilding of New Orleans on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the extreme security surrounding the event.

‘Hoy Día’: Leading up to game day, Telemundo’s morning show will feature special segments to celebrate the Super Bowl, including everything from cooking segments with Chef Rafa inspired by game-day favorites to the halftime performances.

‘En Casa con Telemundo’: The network’s daytime entertainment show hosted by Carlos Adyan will feature content about celebrities and personalities traveling to New Orleans to participate in the event.

‘Zona Mixta’: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Telemundo’s late-night sports news and entertainment show Zona Mixta include special segments from the main set with Caesars Superdome as backdrop at 11:30 p.m. ET or after network news.

‘Noticias Telemundo AHORA’ —3 p.m. ET: Live coverage hosted by Vaqueiro. This free streaming channel is widely available across platforms, including Peacock, Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Fire TV.

‘Camino al Super Bowl’—4 p.m. ET – Telemundo: An extended two-hour pregame special on Telemundo, featuring Gurwitz and Cantú alongside network talent Vaqueiro, Carrillo, Frederick Oldenburg, and Verónica Rodríguez. The program will deliver analysis, debates, and highlights of the NFL’s commitment to Latino fans as well colorful stories and reports that go beyond the game.

Super Bowl LIX—6 p.m. ET—Telemundo: The Spanish-language telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET LIVE on Telemundo. Gurwitz and Cantú, the leading NFL commentary duo in Spanish, will capture every interception, pass, and touchdown with their signature energetic and knowledgeable approach.

‘Homenaje al Campeón’—10 p.m. ET—Telemundo: Programming concludes with Homenaje al Campeon at 10 p.m. ET showcasing postgame analysis, celebration of the winning team and the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.