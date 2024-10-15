Fox Deportes, Telemundo Will Both Air Super Bowl in Spanish

LOS ANGELES—Fox Deportes and Telemundo have inked a deal to put Spanish-language telecasts of this season’s Super Bowl, set for Feb. 9, 2025, on both networks.

The two companies said the arrangement will provide the broadest U.S. Spanish-language distribution for any Super Bowl in history. Fox Deportes, a cable network, and NBCUniversal-owned broadcaster Telemundo will produce separate telecasts; each will announce programming and coverage details in the lead-up to the game. Fox will air the English-language telecast of the NFL's title game, to be played at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

“Since airing the first Super Bowl in U.S. Spanish-language history, Fox Deportes has been at the forefront of Spanish-language NFL coverage,” Carlos Sanchez, Fox Deportes executive vice president and general manager, said. “Both companies have played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of the league’s Hispanic fanbase and we are proud to collaborate with Telemundo to bring the Super Bowl to more Spanish-language viewers than ever before in a landmark moment for the league and its Spanish-language fans.”

NFL Executive Vice President, Media Distribution Hans Schroeder added: “Delivering live NFL games in Spanish is key to reaching the large and rapidly growing Spanish-speaking NFL fan base. We are constantly looking for ways to expand access to our games and reach more fans, and this partnership is another step forward. We are excited for the experience that Fox Deportes and Telemundo will create for Super Bowl LIX.”

Fox Deportes in 2015 was the first U.S. network to air the Super Bowl in Spanish. Next February’s contest will mark its fifth Super Bowl, the most of any Spanish-language network. Fox Deportes also holds the two most-watched Super Bowl telecasts in Spanish-language cable history.

This season, Fox Deportes is scheduled to air four marquee regular-season games, including New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Its postseason slate includes an NFC wild-card game, an NFC divisional playoff game and the NFC championship game.

In 2022, Telemundo became the first Spanish-language broadcast network to televise the Super Bowl, making it the most-watched Spanish-language NFL telecast in U.S. history. Telemundo enjoyed its best NFL viewership year in 2023.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Telemundo Deportes produces and distributes exclusive Spanish-language coverage of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” games airing across Telemundo, cable network Universo, multicast network TeleXitos and Peacock, including 22 regular season games and two playoff games each season. It also airs NBC’s Super Bowls, including the upcoming 2026 title game.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fox Deportes to bring yet another milestone Super Bowl presentation en español,” Joaquin Duro, executive vice president, sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said. “This collaboration highlights the strength of our network and furthers our shared mission to expand the sport’s reach within the Latino community, ensuring Spanish-speaking fans have access to this premiere event.”