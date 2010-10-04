Telecast Fiber Systems develops new camera-mounted fiber transceiver for ENG

Looking to make it easy and cost-effective for ENG and SNG crews to cover the news in HD without the distance limitations, weight, or worry of copper cable, Telecast Fiber Systems has introduced its new CopperHead 3050 to its CopperHead Series 3000 family of camera-mounted fiber-optic transceivers. The new unit allows TV journalists to cover breaking news with the highest quality HD video and pristine audio over thousands of feet of lightweight and inexpensive tactical fiber cable.

The compact CopperHead 3050 Camera unit mounts between the camera and battery, while a 1RU base station is located in the on-site ENG truck. The system delivers uncompressed HD video and broadcast-quality audio from the camera, returning off-air video, intercom and a powered IFB feed for the reporter that works with a standard IFB beltpack. In addition, a 10/100 Ethernet connection gives reporters a reliable high-speed connection to their truck for routing to their newsroom computer system or the Internet.

In addition, live shots won’t be interrupted by cable failures, as the system uses

Telecast's lightweight TAC-series fiber-optic cable, which is military spec and battlefield rated.

Other systems in the CopperHead Series 3000 family provide camcorder-mounted solutions for a wide range of HD applications, including HD studios, live OB sports coverage, 3-D sports, 2-D and 3-D digital cinema, and big-screen image magnification. For these various applications, Telecast products carry all of the signals needed, such as camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter, and intercom signals between the camera and the base station.