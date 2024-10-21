Tegna Names Alex Tolston Chief Legal Officer

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has named Alex Tolston as senior vice president and chief legal officer. He’ll also serve on the station group’s leadership team, reporting to CEO Mike Steib.

“Alex is a sharp lawyer and a battle-tested public company leader with a real passion for serving local communities,” Steib said. “He’s going to be a great addition to our team.”

As chief legal officer, Tolston will lead Tegna’s legal department, and oversee all legal functions across a broad range of disciplines including corporate governance, content creation and distribution, regulatory, ethics and compliance, M&A, capital markets and litigation. He’ll also support the station group’s long-term direction and growth.

Previously, Tolston was executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Hemisphere Media Group, a U.S.-based Spanish-language media company with streaming, broadcast television and cable networks businesses in the U.S. and Latin America.

At Hemisphere, Tolston executed the company’s growth strategy, including M&A, joint venture and sale transactions. This included the acquisition of three U.S. cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, a joint venture to create the No. 3 national broadcast network in Colombia and a joint venture to create the leading Hispanic premium subscription service in the U.S., as well as the subsequent buyout of its joint venture partner.

Tolston was instrumental in steering Hemisphere’s intellectual property strategy, including license agreements with leading U.S. and international entertainment companies and sports media rights agreements with the NBA, MLB, and professional soccer and basketball leagues in Latin America. He was an integral part of a complex public sale process completed in 2022.