Hemisphere Media Group Launches FAST Channels on ViX

MIAMI, Fla.—Hemisphere Media Group has launched its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels WAPA+, TodoCine and Todo Drama on TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming platform ViX.

Launching exclusively on ViX, WAPA+ will deliver premium content from Puerto Rico's top-rated broadcast network, WAPA TV, to Puerto Ricans residing in the continental U.S. WAPA TV has been Puerto Rico’s #1 station for 14 consecutive years and produces over 70 hours per week of top-rated news, talk and entertainment programming.

The launch also includes TodoCine’s blockbuster and critically acclaimed current Spanish-language movies and Todo Drama’s lineup of global serialized dramas from Turkey, Korea, and Brazil, among others.

“We are thrilled to be launching WAPA+, TodoCine and Todo Drama on ViX, bringing our world-class content to the leading Spanish-language FAST platform in the US. We are especially proud that ViX will be our exclusive launch partner for WAPA+. These launches reaffirm our unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier and differentiated Spanish-language content to the U.S. Hispanic/Latino audience through diverse platforms. Moreover, our commitment extends to serving vital and fast-growing segments of the Hispanic population, including the vibrant Puerto Rican community,” said Alan Sokol, CEO, Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

"We continue expanding our premium offering to meet the growing demand of our diverse audience. The addition of WAPA+, TodoCine, and Todo Drama doubles down on our commitment to offer the best Spanish-language titles and exclusive access to local content," said Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president, head of programming and AVOD Content, ViX.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and more than 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app offers two levels of access, one free with ads and a premium one with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, on all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices and online at vix.com.