Technicolor PostWorks Adds Midtown Facility

NEW YORK—Technicolor is going to need some boxes, as the company has announced that it has leased a 50,000-plus square foot space at a building in Midtown, New York. The new space, which Technicolor says is scheduled to open early in the summer, will house 120 editing rooms for TV and film productions on either a long-term or short-term rental basis.

Editing systems and related technology will be provided for the new location by Technicolor, as well as on-site support and engineering. The space will also be linked to the company’s existing downtown finishing and sound facility network.

The lease will have Technicolor in the new property beyond 2026. The office is located at 1411 Broadway.