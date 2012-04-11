Swisscom Expands With Harmonic Scalable Transcoding



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced that telecom provider Swisscom has chosen Harmonic’s ProMedia Live platform. ProMedia Live real-time is a carrier-grade application featuring Harmonic’s H.264 codec, allowing Swisscom to transcode and deliver SD and HD video in the most popular mobile and Internet formats.



Hosted on the new ProMedia 1104 application server, ProMedia Live provides Swisscom with real-time video processing and encoding with enhanced H.264 video codec technology for creating high-quality Internet video streams. It transcodes baseband SD and HD or MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC content to multiple H.264 streams optimized for adaptive bit rate streaming formats, including AppleHTTP Live Streaming, MicrosoftSmooth Streaming, and 3GPP. ProMedia Live's flexible, software-based IP architecture is based on independently scalable nodes that can be increased to support new channels as Swisscom’s encoding needs continue to grow.



The ProMedia Live transcoders are managed by Harmonic’s NMX Digital Service Manager, a software-based network management system that provides full control over the complete network. Swisscom will be able to create, modify, and manage service lineups with NMX.





