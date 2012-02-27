Sweetwater Hires Merch Managers

Jon Croft (left) and Matt Duncan

FORT WAYNE, IN.: Sweetwater has hired two new managers for its reorganized Merchandizing department.



Jon Croft is the new senior category manager for Guitars and Drums. He comes from the L.A. area and was most recently the Platinum Guitar Manager for Guitar Center at its corporate headquarters in California, responsible for all higher-end guitars in the chain and online.



Senior category manager Matt Duncan comes from Medford, Oregon, where he was the buyer of amps, pedals and effects for Musician's Friend. This is the same category that he will merchandise at Sweetwater. Previously, Duncan ran his own security systems business, but earlier in his career, spent seven years in sales and management at the Guitar Center store in Medford.



Vice president of merchandising, Phil Rich, said, "I'm very excited to have Jon and Matt on the merchandising team here at Sweetwater. Their extensive MI experience in both sales and merchandising will be a key factor for our continued success and growth, particularly in the area of guitars and amps, where their talents will be utilized."



-- ProSound News

