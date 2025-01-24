Stuart Barnes Joins Yospace as VP, International Video Development

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Dynamic ad insertion provider Yospace has named Stuart Barnes as vice president of international business development.

Working alongside Vice President of Commercial Ed New, Barnes is tasked with bolstering Yospace’s ability to accelerate adoption of digital ad insertion across North America, Europe and the APAC region.

“Stuart has a proven track record in building great customer relationships and delivering success for some of the best-known media companies in the world,” Yospace CEO Tim Sewell said in a statement. “He rejoins Yospace at a time when the role of advertising to media companies has never been more important.”

Barnes brings to Yospace more than 20 years of experience in the digital video industry, including a prior five-year stint with the company, Yospace said. He also led sales efforts for ad-tech firm Brightcove in London and then for the company’s media category in the United States. He later joined Vimeo as vice president, Americas, where he helped evolve the video platform’s enterprise sales division.

Barnes and his teams helped position both Brightcove and Vimeo for their initial public offerings in 2012 and 2021, respectively, Yospace said.

“Having worked with Stuart for a number of years, I know full well the added value he will bring to Yospace," New said in a statement. “His decision to rejoin the company is a further validation of the market-leading position the wider Yospace team has achieved. I cannot wait to work alongside him again and turbocharge our sales capabilities.”

Barnes also relaunched and chaired the New York Video Meetup, a community of several thousand video professionals, in 2023.

“Yospace’s impressive roster of global customers, including DirectTV, Fox, ITV, RTL,TV4, Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media and many more, is a testament to its value to media organizations worldwide,” Barnes said. “Reliable and scalable dynamic ad insertion is absolutely pivotal to their success, so it’s a perfect time to be coming on board. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to once again work with Tim, Ed and the rest of the team at such an exciting time.”