Streaming of High School Sports Hits Record Numbers

Schools use free Pixellot cameras, which are powered by artificial intelligence that automatically centers on the action, to stream live sports on the NFHS Network.

ATLANTA, Ga.—As schools prepare to start a new year, the NFHS Network, a producer of live and on-demand high school sports and events, has announced that it more than tripled its sports producing venues during the 2020-21 scholastic year, allowing parents and other fans to see the games when COVID-19 pandemic rules limited their ability to watch games in person.

By the end of the 2020-21 scholastic year, NFHS Network broadcasted the games of over 5,700 schools, up 174% from a year earlier. It also streamed over 320,000 games and saw total views surpass 18,000,000, a 225% jump from a year earlier.

Last July, NFHS Network also announced its High School Support Program, increasing its subscription revenue sharing for schools to offset lost revenue from limited event attendance. During the 2020-21 scholastic year, NFHS Network gave over $8,000,000 in revenue back to its high school partners.

The NFHS Network, which is a subsidiary of PlayOn! Sports, covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities. It was created in 2013 by PlayOn! Sports and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS.org).

The NFHS Network provides easy-to-use streaming equipment that offers high schools around the country the ability to stream sports and other extracurricular activities. As part of the High School Support Program, NFHS Network allocated more than $200 million in capital so that any of the NFHS state association member schools could receive two free Pixellot cameras, equipment powered by artificial intelligence that automatically centers on the action, for use in their primary sports venues.

This technology means that schools don't need to hire additional staff to help stream games and other extracurricular activities. After the last scholastic year, NFHS Network had over 11,000 active Pixellot cameras in schools, which represents year-over-year growth of 228 percent.

All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.