StorTrends Logs Record 2014

NORCROSS, GA.—StorTrends announced the close of a record-breaking year as sales for its storage appliances grew by 500 percent with the introduction of the StorTrends Hybrid and All Flash Arrays.



“In the first half of 2014, the combined markets grew at noticeably higher rates than what IDC had forecast it to grow with previous projections. Individually, each market segment also outgrew our 2013 forecast projections,” said Eric Burgener, research director for Storage at IDC.

