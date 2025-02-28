Spectrum To Award $1 Million In 2025 Spectrum Digital Education Grants

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communication’s Spectrum brand has announced that it will commit $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education in 2025, raising its total investment in the program to more than $11 million since 2017.

Spectrum Digital Education distributes grants to nonprofits that create opportunities for community members by expanding access to digital tools, skills training and resources. Nonprofit organizations can learn more about Spectrum Digital Education and apply for a grant from March 3 at 9 a.m. ET through March 28 at 5 p.m. ET.

Spectrum Digital Education partners with nonprofits across the operator's 41-state service area that share a common mission of leveraging connectivity to create personal, professional and educational opportunities for unserved and underserved individuals. The program provides devices to recipients and teaches community members how they can use connected devices to improve their lives.

“Connectivity is the foundation for strong and thriving communities – it's how students complete assignments, job seekers find careers and seniors stay engaged in our digital world,” said Rahman Khan, group vice president, community impact at Spectrum. “By supporting nonprofits that share our belief in the unlimited power that connectivity holds, Spectrum Digital Education is creating opportunities and driving positive change within the communities we serve.”

Since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded 327 grants to 170 unique organizations, benefiting over 173,000 community members across Spectrum’s service area. With grant funding, nonprofits have distributed more than 18,700 laptops and other devices and sponsored over 42,000 classes focused on digital education.

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities within Spectrum’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available on the Spectrum Digital Education grants page .