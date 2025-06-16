Spectrum Awards $300,000 to Fifth Class of Spectrum Scholars

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communication’s Spectrum has announced the fifth class in its Spectrum Scholars program. As part of the program, a group of 15 college juniors will each receive a $20,000 scholarship and participate in a two-year professional development program.

Since launching the program in 2020, the annual Spectrum Scholars program has awarded $1.8 million in financial assistance, supporting the early professional development of 90 students.

The cable operator explained that Spectrum Scholars pairs financial support with mentorship from Spectrum professionals and access to networking events, leadership development and the opportunity for a paid, 10-week internship at one of Spectrum’s corporate offices in Stamford, Austin, Charlotte, Denver and St. Louis.

Through these combined experiences, each of the selected students will contribute to meaningful work, grow their networks and explore potential career paths.

“Spectrum Scholars is one of the many ways we’re building our employee pipeline – one that’s 100% U.S.-based and rooted in long-term tenure and career growth,” said Paul Marchand, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Charter. “Through the program, we’re helping students build the skills, confidence and connections they need to launch meaningful careers, many of them here at Spectrum.”

The 15 students selected for the fifth class of Spectrum Scholars are pursuing degrees in fields that include computer science, marketing and electrical engineering. They represent a mix of public and private colleges and universities across the U.S. They’ll spend the next two years gaining skills and experiences that shape their professional journey.

Paola “Lola” Beber Sanches, who was part of the Spectrum Scholar program in 2022, said that the program opened the door to a full-time role as a brand marketing specialist at Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business at Spectrum.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While studying advertising and marketing at Pace University, she began her first internship with Spectrum Reach’s Advertising Sales team as a Spectrum Scholar in May 2023 and went on to complete a second internship in the Brand Marketing and Strategy group before accepting her full-time role with the company in January 2025, just three years after joining the Spectrum Scholars program.

“Being part of Spectrum Scholars helped build a strong foundation for me, both personally and professionally, and prepared me for the transition from college to career,” said Beber Sanches. “The time spent with my mentor was particularly impactful, helping me understand more about the Company, the industry and myself, ultimately turning my career goals into a reality.”

More information is available here.