Spectrum Awards $1.1 Million in 2025 Spectrum Digital Education Grants

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications has awarded $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 55 nonprofit organizations that work to expand access to digital tools, skills training and resources in the communities the cable operator serves.

Since launching in 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has committed more than $11 million to support 204 community-based nonprofits across the 41-state service area Charter serves under the Spectrum brand.

“Technology is a powerful equalizer, but only if people have access to a computer and then know how to use it,” said Rahman Khan, group vice president of community impact at Charter. “Through Spectrum Digital Education, we’re helping our nonprofit partners turn connectivity into real opportunities for their communities, from education and employment to everyday connection and independence.”

Spectrum Digital Education partners with nonprofits that share a commitment to using technology as a tool for opportunity, whether to pursue education, find employment, access health care or stay connected to news and information and to their friends and family, Charter said. The nonprofits selected to receive a 2025 grant support a wide range of community members, from seniors and veterans to students and job seekers, with programs covering one-on-one technology coaching, AI skills courses and certificates, and community tech hubs that make digital tools more accessible.

Since launching, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded 383 grants, helping to distribute nearly 20,000 laptops and sponsor more than 45,000 digital education classes, benefiting nearly 188,000 community members nationwide.

In making the announcement, Spectrum provided several examples of the grants.

Among the 2025 Spectrum Digital Education grantees are Human-I-T, a Pasadena, California-based nonprofit that will use Spectrum’s funding to distribute refurbished laptops to low-income seniors in Southern California, as well as access to tech support and a digital literacy course on AI basics.

In Texas, Dallas City Homes will build a computer lab inside an affordable housing community, serving as a hub for digital learning, workforce training and college application assistance.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky in Hazard will expand an initiative that offers mobile STEM instruction, summer coding and engineering camps, and a professional certificate in computer science for AI to middle and high school students.

These grants also support individuals taking a step toward something bigger – getting a degree, applying for a job or reconnecting with family.

In South Carolina, one of those individuals is Charlotte, a recent graduate of the Senior Technology Program at Senior Citizens Association (SCA) of Florence County, a four-time Spectrum Digital Education grant recipient. Charlotte used the skills she learned in class to access telehealth services, stay in touch with family and friends, and even traced back her genealogy. Through Spectrum Digital Education, Spectrum is helping bridge the digital gap for seniors—like Charlotte—to create stronger and more connected communities.

Additional 2025 Spectrum Digital Education grant recipients include:

Acton Digital Inc. (Hawaii)

Bridge the Digital Divide (California)

Community Building Institute Middletown (Ohio)

Intergenerational Tech Inc. (Kentucky)

Kramden Institute Inc. (North Carolina)

The STEM Alliance (New York)

Wesley House Association (Missouri)

YMCA of Greater Birmingham (Alabama)

More information is available at https://corporate.charter.com/digital-education.