Spectrum Reach Launches New Tool To Boost Effectiveness of Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—The advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Spectrum Reach, has announced the full-market rollout of its newest planning tool, Audience Reach Optimizer (ARO).

The ARO advertising planning tool is designed to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of advertisers' campaigns, delivering their TV ads to their intended audience, the sales unit reported.

ARO leverages Spectrum Reach’s unique data insights in a privacy-focused way to simplify the process for advertisers to target audiences more efficiently at the household level. The new planning tool identifies new opportunities for multiscreen engagement across traditional TV and streaming platforms, maximizing campaign impact and audience engagement.

"We are delivering solutions that make it easier for advertisers in today’s competitive advertising landscape," said Jason Brown, senior vice president, chief revenue officer for Spectrum Reach. “By providing unique, data-driven insights on campaign reach and frequency through tools like ARO, we empower advertisers to fine-tune their targeting strategies, optimize media spend and maximize audience engagement with information they cannot access elsewhere. Ultimately, this insight drives better business outcomes for our clients.”

Spectrum Reach began piloting ARO in key markets in 2024 and has since run over 5,600 reports providing advertisers with full access to performance data. ARO sources its broadcast ad log data from Spectrum Reach partner MediaRadar, now including the data and capabilities of Vivvix, and its cable ad log data from Spectrum’s campaign orders.

By combining its unique broadcast and cable ad log data sources at scale, the company said that ARO gives Spectrum Reach’s clients a broader view of their campaigns, helping them to identify more targeted opportunities to connect with potential customers.

For example, Spectrum Reach found in a sample that more than 80% of advertisers' quarterly broadcast-only campaigns underdelivered to households in the overall market, whereas shifting their spend to cable increased audience engagement.

That was the case for Matter Brothers, a high-end furniture store chain in Tampa, Florida, the company added. By using ARO, Matter learned that their intended customers were spending more than 70% of their time watching cable networks as opposed to local broadcast channels, where they had been heavily investing in advertising. With this insight, Matter adjusted their TV spending, leading to sales that exceeded the furniture industry benchmark by more than 10%.

“When we first started working with Spectrum Reach, they identified inefficiencies in our ad campaigns,” said Kim Dominguez, marketing director for Matter Brothers. “With ARO, we found that more than 60% of our local broadcast investment was targeting only 8% of sales. To address this, we shifted our ad budget from local broadcast to cable to better connect with our intended audience. We are already seeing the benefits through improved results and increased audience engagement.”

Spectrum Reach also reported that ARO includes several features that differentiate it from other ad planning tools on the market. For example, it uses well-defined methodologies and transparent definitions, allowing advertisers to see exactly how their ads are performing and make better decisions. ARO also provides exclusive data that no other planning tool offers by tracking ad views on both traditional TV and the Spectrum TV App. This gives advertisers the most relevant and valuable information for their campaigns.