Tubi Announces New Interactive Ad Formats

NEW YORK—Fox’s ad-supported streaming Tubi made a series of product and partnership announcements during IAB NewFronts in New York, including the launch of new interactive ad formats, detailed some expanded tech partnerships and highlighted its self-serve ad platform.

“As Tubi scales from emerging to essential, we are focused on providing ad solutions that meet the needs of brands across industries, from CPG to Auto and more, driving outcomes across the funnel so dollars can work smarter and harder when you need it most,” said Jeff Lucas, CRO, Tubi, which has more than 97 million monthly active users “Today is an exciting step forward as we continue to create innovative solutions for brands to connect with viewers who have significant and growing purchasing power.”

Tubi describe the new products unveiled at the NewFronts as follows:

Tubi Wrappers: With the largest content collection in streaming television, Tubi is allowing studios to reach entertainment fanatics through Tubi Wrappers. Studio advertisers can take over Tubi’s homepage to promote upcoming theatrical releases with animated backgrounds, auto-play trailers, high visibility branded UI elements and a call to action.

Carousels: Designed with CPG, Tech, and Auto verticals in mind, Carousel Ads enable brands to create immersive virtual showrooms or product showcases on the valuable Tubi homepage, featuring tiles with a custom video, multiple images, and a CTA or QR Code. Viewers can scroll through the tiles to view brand imagery, product details and specific calls to action.

New Pause Ad Formats: Animated Pause Ads feature a sound-off, looping video background to give advertisers more creative possibilities.

Tubi Moments: Tubi is enhancing its vast content library by tagging scenes to capture the tone, sentiment and visual cues, enabling brands’ ad creative to appear in the most relevant content moments during a viewer's journey.

Tubi Storefronts: In addition to the shoppable second screen storefront Tubi launched with ShopsenseAI in February, there is now a Tubi Shop with collections of goods like clothing, home goods and more inspired by the content viewers are obsessing over. Today, commerce-centric advertisers can start up a Tubi Storefront within the Tubi Shop in minutes.

Tubi Prime: Tubi Prime gives advertisers guaranteed ad placements within our most popular, brand safe content on Tubi. Through Upfront deals, advertisers can select from content lineups like Tubi Top 50 and Popular with Gen Z and guarantee placements throughout the year, bringing brands closer to conversations around pop culture.

Tubi also announced a number of new and expanded ad tech partnerships, including:

Identity: Tubi's strategic partnership with Amazon Demand Side Platform enables in market shopper reach and closed loop measurement - leveraging Amazon's variety of signals - for retail media advertisers.

Performance: Tubi is partnering with Moloco, an ad tech platform using advanced machine learning, to optimize Connected TV (CTV) advertising, driving both app installs and post-install engagement. Tubi has also integrated Kochava for Publishers providing advertisers with clear-labeled ad measurement technology, connecting ad delivery to business outcomes such as app installs, in-app engagements, website visits, and conversions.

Vertical and Custom Solutions: Ad products and measurement partnerships tailored to bespoke solutions for specific industries—Polk from S&P Global Mobility for automotive insights, Innovid for real-time incremental reach measurement and online attribution solutions, NCS for e-commerce and in-store incremental sales lift, solutions for pharma, finance, QSR and more.

During the event, the streamer also highlighted how easy it now is for businesses of any size to use its self-serve format, powered by Universal Ads.

In the last year, Tubi announced integrations with FreeWheel, AudienceXpress and FOX’s AdRise platform and introduced ad products including Tubi Selects, Tubi Takeovers, Timeouts and Tubi360 to provide marketers with a variety of contextual ways to reach cord-cutters and cord-nevers.