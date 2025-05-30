The Case for Future-Ready Buyers in FAST Advertising

For decades, TV advertisers have navigated a difficult trade-off between reach and precision, brand-building and performance, storytelling and targeting. Connected TV helped narrow that gap by preserving the visual and emotional power of the big screen while introducing data-driven precision. But even CTV has become overly focused on short-term gains, chasing quick conversions at the expense of long-term brand health.

As free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) continues its rise in viewership, it is time to ask a critical question. Are advertisers spending too much time focused on the small percentage of consumers who are shopping now and overlooking the much larger audience of those who could be ready to buy in the near future?

The Problem With Chasing Only In-Market Shoppers

Performance marketing can be effective when used in balance. But when nearly 70% of media budgets are allocated to converting people who are already ready to buy, marketers risk creating three major inefficiencies.

First, it inflates costs. Competing for the same small pool of in-market consumers drives up media pricing, especially in programmatic environments. Second, it creates missed opportunities. Only about five percent of consumers are actively shopping at any given time.

That leaves 95% of potential buyers unaddressed. Third, it creates a false sense of efficiency. Spending big to convert consumers who would likely have converted anyway often means missing the chance to invest in brand-building strategies that boost future performance.

The opportunity with future-ready buyers

The better strategy is to reach future-ready buyers. These are consumers who may not be actively shopping today but are open to a product or category and could enter the market soon.

With advanced targeting capabilities, FAST allows marketers to go beyond basic demographics to reach viewers based on behavior, interest, and lifestyle signals."

Consider someone who already owns an electric vehicle. They may not be researching their next car yet, but when their lease ends in six months, they will be. Reaching that person early helps establish preference before the shopping journey even begins. This kind of brand priming leads to better recall, higher engagement and stronger performance when it matters most.

Why FAST Is the Right Channel at the Right Time

FAST platforms have become a vital piece of the modern TV ecosystem. Their rise is driven not just by affordability, but also by how well they support long-term advertising goals.

Viewers on FAST are choosing to watch free, premium content in exchange for ads. This creates a more relaxed and receptive viewing environment. Unlike many digital formats, FAST platforms deliver that content on a big screen, often in high-quality, brand-safe environments.

And with advanced targeting capabilities, FAST allows marketers to go beyond basic demographics to reach viewers based on behavior, interests and lifestyle signals.

All of these factors make FAST an ideal place to engage future-ready buyers. Marketers can combine the scale of traditional TV with the targeting of digital, creating campaigns that influence brand preference over time.

The Importance of Smart Data and Privacy

Targeting future-ready buyers requires more than intuition. Marketers need access to high-quality data to identify the right segments. This includes insights into lifestyle, purchase intent, psychographics and other signals that indicate openness to a category. Done right, this avoids wasted impressions and ensures budgets are used efficiently.

At the same time, advertisers must prioritize privacy and compliance. Consumers are increasingly aware of how their data is used, and regulations continue to evolve. Brands that align with trusted data providers and privacy-forward platforms are more likely to build lasting relationships with both customers and regulators.

Building a More Sustainable Advertising Strategy

The future of TV advertising will not be defined by performance vs. brand-building; the most effective marketers will find ways to blend the two. They will recognize that even lower-funnel conversions are influenced by what happens long before a consumer is ready to act.

FAST platforms offer a path to achieving this balance. They allow advertisers to reach people at all stages of the buying journey, including those who are not yet in-market but could be soon. By focusing more on future-ready buyers, advertisers can create momentum that drives results not just today, but into the months and quarters ahead.

In a media environment where budgets are scrutinized and attention is scarce, investing in long-term brand health is no longer optional. It is essential. And FAST is proving to be one of the smartest ways to do it.