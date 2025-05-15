Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils New Ad Platforms

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Ad Sales has unveiled NEO and DemoDirect, two advertising solutions it said will provide clients with more effective and efficient tools to buy inventory across WBD’s portfolio.

NEO, set for launch this year, will provide buyers direct access to WBD’s entire premium video inventory across streaming, linear, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and syndication through one simplified and intuitive user interface.

WBD is partnering with FreeWheel and Magnite to develop NEO.

NEO for the first time will give buyers direct access to WBD’s entire ad inventory across all owned-and-operated properties, the company said, as well as distributed endpoints in the portfolio, streamlining the transaction process and capitalizing on deeper reporting and advanced insights.

“We’re excited to introduce NEO, a dynamic platform that redefines how partners can access our iconic content portfolio by ensuring the value of WBD’s supply—and the data behind it—flows directly to clients,” said Jill Steinhauser, group senior vice president, platform monetization and partnerships, at Warner Bros. Discovery. “With this unique tool, advertisers can maximize the full potential of their advertising spend, analyze data more clearly, and buy on their own terms to scale campaigns faster and smarter.”

WBD executives described NEO's key features as follows:

Full Control: NEO puts the brand in charge, with an intuitive platform that customizes all aspects of a campaign including budgets, pacing and optimization goals in one simplified platform.

Increased Transparency: Brands gain full visibility across every WBD screen in a comprehensive dashboard, paired with the ability to operate where and when their ads are running and backed by rich content-level data and robust performance insights.

Comprehensive Activation: Advertisers will gain the ability to activate their own data while leveraging WBD's enhanced first-party audience data, enabling smarter targeting, real-time video omnichannel reporting capabilities, measurement, and stronger ROI capabilities.

“FreeWheel has been a longtime, proud partner of Warner Bros. Discovery in their efforts to seamlessly connect advertisers with their desired audiences, including their new buying platform, NEO,” FreeWheel Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark McKee said. “By enabling direct access to WBD's premium video content, FreeWheel is helping them to streamline the ad buying process across all screens. This allows WBD to increase efficiency and transparency throughout the ad buying process, while making it simple for new advertisers to participate in the TV ecosystem.”

Added Magnite President Sean Buckley: "We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery by supporting the deployment of NEO, which is revolutionizing automated transactions across their premium video inventory. At Magnite, we understand the industry’s growing need for smarter tools and greater operational efficiency. This represents yet another important step toward streamlining the advertising ecosystem and delivering the transparency, performance, and innovation that buyers expect in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

WBD described the second product, DemoDirect, as an innovative linear advertising solution designed to simplify and streamline demographic-based buying across the programmer’s portfolio of premium networks. Created to reduce the complexity of traditional demo-based buying, DemoDirect offers advertisers a single, optimized path to reach key audiences with one plan, CPM and invoice.

“DemoDirect is crafted for how brands choose to buy today — streamlined, scalable, and simplified,” WBD Group Senior Vice President of Platform Monetization Allie Carr said. “We are excited to debut this dynamic tool that directly addresses the friction associated with linear buying, and creates a smarter, more unified path for our clients at Warner Bros. Discovery.”

WBD described the key features of DemoDirect as follows: