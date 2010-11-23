Snell Names new CTO



Digital media company Snell recently announced the appointment of Robert Rowe as CTO.



A 15-year veteran of satellite and global telecom industries, Rowe will head the company’s engineering implementation and technology strategy efforts for their systems, product and technology portfolios.



Snell CEO Simon Derry praised Rowe’s previous leadership roles in organizations of all sizes and his knowledge of technical disciplines as well as those commercial and operational. "In particular, Rob's deep experience with startups will bring a fresh approach to our ongoing efforts to deliver best-of-breed products in a challenging and ever-changing marketplace."



Just prior to his hiring to Snell, Rowe was an independent consultant and internal consultant to Cambridge Silicon Radio. He’d also served a seven year stint as CTO for Cambridge Positioning Systems Ltd., leading their development of cellular positioning systems including GPS and terrestrial solutions.



Rowe holds a master's degree in engineering communications from the University of London.



