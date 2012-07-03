SMPTE extends deadline for paper proposals
SMPTE has extended the deadline for proposals for technical papers to be presented at the 2012 SMPTE Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, Oct. 22-25. The new deadline for proposals is Friday, July 13.
Authors who submit abstracts during the extended call for papers will be notified about the status of submissions no later than July 20.
