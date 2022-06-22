Sinclair Names Robert Croteau VP/GM of WRGB and WCWN

Albany, N.Y.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has promoted Robert Croteau to vice president/general manager of WRGB/CBS6 and WCWN/CW15 in Albany, N.Y.

Prior to the promotion, Croteau was most recently director of sales at WRGB and WCWN.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast, said, “with nearly two decades of executive sales leadership at WRGB and WCWN, Rob has a long history of success in the Albany market. We appreciate Rob’s dedication and the results that he has delivered during his tenure with Sinclair, and we are excited to elevate him to lead both stations as VP/GM.”

“With nearly 100 years on air, WRGB and WCWN have a long and important story in the history of television,” said Croteau. “I am excited to step into this role to honor that history, to serve our community and clients, and to help continue the transformation of these stations into the future.”

Prior to his role as director of sales, Croteau served as local sales manager of WRGB and WCWN and held sales positions at WLVI/Boston and WCIA/Champaign. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University at Albany.