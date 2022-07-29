Shotoku Heads to IBC2022 with Expanded Product Line-Up

SUNBURY, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems, international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, robust and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, has announced that it is heading back to IBC2022 (opens in new tab) with an expanded line of pan/tilt heads and enhanced control systems.

The Company will also be showing its full range of semi and fully-autonomous systems highlighted by SmartPed, the company’s flagship fully robotic pedestal, and SmartRail – the world’s leading rail camera system on stand 10.F38 between Sept. 9 and 12 in Amsterdam during IBC2022.

“We’re excited to showcase our robotic camera systems once again, and if IBC is anything like what we experienced at NAB, it will be another great show,” said James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku Ltd. “As usual we’ll be showing a range of products reflecting the varied applications and market segments that we’ve always addressed, whether it’s a large, multi-camera broadcasting facility or a major national parliament, but we’ve also expanded our platform to better accommodate small regional interview studios with the new TG-47, our latest pan/tilt head. We’re also excited to introduce the European market to enhanced versions of our control systems in Amsterdam.”

Product highlights include: