Shotoku Heads to IBC2022 with Expanded Product Line-Up
By George Winslow published
It will be showing an expanded pan/tilt head series and enhanced control systems for all-size studios and legislatures
SUNBURY, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems, international manufacturer of high-quality, easy-to-use, robust and reliable robotic and manual camera support systems, has announced that it is heading back to IBC2022 (opens in new tab) with an expanded line of pan/tilt heads and enhanced control systems.
The Company will also be showing its full range of semi and fully-autonomous systems highlighted by SmartPed, the company’s flagship fully robotic pedestal, and SmartRail – the world’s leading rail camera system on stand 10.F38 between Sept. 9 and 12 in Amsterdam during IBC2022.
“We’re excited to showcase our robotic camera systems once again, and if IBC is anything like what we experienced at NAB, it will be another great show,” said James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku Ltd. “As usual we’ll be showing a range of products reflecting the varied applications and market segments that we’ve always addressed, whether it’s a large, multi-camera broadcasting facility or a major national parliament, but we’ve also expanded our platform to better accommodate small regional interview studios with the new TG-47, our latest pan/tilt head. We’re also excited to introduce the European market to enhanced versions of our control systems in Amsterdam.”
Product highlights include:
- TG-47 Pan and Tilt Head. The latest addition to the Shotoku range of pan and tilt heads, the TG-47 sits between the well-established TG-27 and TG-18i heads in terms of payload. Like all Shotoku heads the TG-47 moves with fine control and smoothness for perfect on-air moves. With a payload of 22kg it can support a wide range of cameras and accessories, including typical 17-19” teleprompters. Being compact and lightweight, it can be used in smaller studios and on SmartRail ceiling systems too.
- TR-XT Control System. The latest version of the TR-XT control system will be on show highlighting the wide range of powerful features available whether controlling simple PT heads or multi-camera fully robotic SmartPeds and Rails. With smoothed key-frame sequences as standard and now with AutoFrame face tracking options, TR-XT really is the state of the art in studio robotics control.
- Orchestra CMS v3 Automation for Parliamentary TV. The new Orchestra CMS v3 is a powerful automation system specifically designed for parliaments and legislatures, providing a high level of multi-camera control for semi- or fully-automated operation. Orchestra is capable of controlling a large number of pan and tilt heads within a full-size debating chamber and is fully integrated with audio conferencing systems for rapid shot acquisition following active microphones. A high-resolution UI touch screen is provided for manual control and immediate indication of active shots and seat positions.
- SmartPed Robotic Pedestal. SmartPed, a world-leading fully robotic studio pedestal and the flagship of Shotoku’s product range, is in use around the world at leading TV news broadcasters. SmartPed gives broadcasters the flexibility to effortlessly position full camera payloads to any floor position in the studio. Supporting remote and local operation and with full VR/AR compatibility, SmartPed is the perfect solution for any live news/sports TV studio looking for exceptional on-air performance and increased production efficiency. SmartPed supports traditional Relative navigation systems with a ‘home’ reference tile or Absolute methods provided by optical camera tracking systems supplied either as existing third-party systems or Shotoku-supplied and embedded within SmartPed itself.
- SmartRail. For studios where floor or ceiling rail cameras are required, Shotoku's SmartRail system is ideal. With an industry leading range of elevation columns SmartRail can be installed in almost any studio - even those without traditionally high studio ceilings. Being rail mounted enables the camera to move in perfect smoothness regardless of the floor condition or studio environment. Ceiling mounted rail systems enable the studio floor to be completely clear of cameras and cables providing a uniquely clean visual appearance and freedom of movement for presenters and guests alike. For IBC the SmartRail system will be demonstrated in floor configuration and will showcase the very latest addition to the range of elevator columns, the high-performance X-Height column.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
