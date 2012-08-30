Sencore to Distribute Elemental Technologies' Product Line Worldwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. AND PORTLAND, ORE.—Sencore has announced a distribution and marketing agreement with Elemental Technologies to resell and support Elemental's multiscreen video delivery solutions.

"Market demand is exploding for adaptive bit rate streaming technologies that enable multiscreen delivery. Our new partnership with Elemental puts Sencore on the fast track toward providing our customers with complete solutions for today's second-screen applications," said Joe Sucharda, vice president of marketing, at Sencore. "Elemental's state-of-the-art video processing solutions are the ideal complement to the Sencore line of OTT and video monitoring products, and will enable our customers to achieve unprecedented transcoding and encoding speeds as well as performance and economies of scale."

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., and with offices around the world, Elemental's core product family includes the Elemental Live video processing and encoding system; Elemental Server, for file-based video processing and transcoding; Elemental Stream, providing video processing for downstream customization of content and delivery of multiple bit rate video across a CDN network; and Elemental Conductor, which provides unified video management for two or more Elemental Live units with high availability. As part of the agreement, Sencore has purchased initial inventory from Elemental for internal streaming applications as well as customer demonstrations and evaluation.