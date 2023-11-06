Scripps’ WMYD-TV to Become The CW’s Detroit Affiliate

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network and The E.W. Scripps Company have inked an agreement that will make WMYD-TV (TV20) in Detroit a CW affiliate beginning Monday, Nov. 13.

TV20 will carry all of The CW’s network’s primetime entertainment, live sports and special event programming, the companies said.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement comes in the wake of WADL-TV’s decision to drop its CW affiliation in the market .

“We are extremely pleased to be adding TV20 as a CW affiliate, especially as we get set to launch ACC men’s and women’s college basketball next month,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “TV20 has a legacy of service to the community, and it will be a great home in the Detroit metro area for The CW.”

“The CW offers our audiences and advertisers a solid lineup of attractive programming, including popular entertainment and a growing amount of live sports programming,” added Mike Murri, general manager for Scripps stations WXYZ/WMYD in Detroit.

One of America’s major broadcast television networks, The CW reaches 100% of U.S. TV households and delivers 15 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to live sports such as ACC football and basketball, LIV Golf, and beginning in 2025, NASCAR Xfinity Series racing. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.