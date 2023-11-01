WADL-TV in Detroit Drops CW Affiliation

DETROIT—WADL-TV has announced that it has stopped airing CW Network programming in the Detroit market.

In a press release announcing the move, owner Kevin Adell blamed delays in the FCC approving the station’s sale to Mission Broadcasting.

Adell Broadcasting announced the $75 million sale of WADL to Mission Broadcasting in May. Since then, six months have passed and Adell said in a statement that he does not believe it will be approved "anytime soon."

WADL-TV was carrying both the CW and My Networks in Detroit and has replaced the CW time slots with My Networks programming.