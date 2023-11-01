WADL-TV in Detroit Drops CW Affiliation
Owner Kevin Adell cited delays in the FCC approving the station’s sale to Mission Broadcasting
DETROIT—WADL-TV has announced that it has stopped airing CW Network programming in the Detroit market.
In a press release announcing the move, owner Kevin Adell blamed delays in the FCC approving the station’s sale to Mission Broadcasting.
Adell Broadcasting announced the $75 million sale of WADL to Mission Broadcasting in May. Since then, six months have passed and Adell said in a statement that he does not believe it will be approved "anytime soon."
WADL-TV was carrying both the CW and My Networks in Detroit and has replaced the CW time slots with My Networks programming.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.