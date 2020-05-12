SCISYS Rebrands to CGI, Adds to Leadership Team

MUNICH—SCISYS Media Solutions has announced a rebrand to CGI as part of a combination with the Canadian-based parent company of the same name. As CGI’s Media Solutions, the group will continue to support the global broadcast community with its newsroom and radio expertise, as well as with the addition of global IT capabilities, the company’s announcement said.

CGI had previously completed the acquisition of SCISYS in December of last year.

In addition to the rebrand, CGI has announced additions to its media leadership team. Michael Pfitzner has been appointed vice president for newsroom solutions, while Michael Thielen will now serve as the vice president for radio solutions. Both formerly held management positions within SCISYS Media Solutions.

Other announcements shared in CGI’s press release include an ongoing partnership with AI-based content delivery technology specialist, Condat, and digital audio studio technology developers, DHD. It also recently participated in the Avid Alliance Partner Program to become Avid certified.

“Expanding upon our current exceptional services to the global media industry, and with the additional influences from CGI’s existing global network, we will continue to work closely with our clients to provide them with proven industry solutions that can easily be configured to meet their individual requirements,” said Pfitzner.