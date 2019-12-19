CGI Completes Acquisition of SCISYS

Adding SCISYS will reportedly improve CGI’s IP offerings.
LONDON—The acquisition of SCISYS by CGI is now finalized, bringing the Dublin-based SCISYS’s expertise in the media and broadcast news, as well as space industries, into the CGI portfolio.

SCISYS-CGI

“I want to warmly welcome SCISYS professionals to CGI,” said George D. Schindler, president and CEO of CGI. “Together, we deepen our expertise and IP portfolio in the space, media and government industries.”

CGI says the addition of SCISYS will add more than 670 professionals to its ranks and help boost CGI’s relationships in the U.K. and Germany.

