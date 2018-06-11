SBE Appoints Hand From Cox Media to Fill Seat on Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced another change to its board of directors. SBE President Jim Leifer has appointed Ted Hand (CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB) to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Barry Thomas (CPBE, DRB, CBNE).

Thomas’ term was set to expire in fall 2019, and Hand was tapped to complete it; his appointment was ratified by SBE’s executive committee during its strategic planning meeting June 8.

“I promise to keep working hard as I have in the past years to support the needs of the society and its membership, especially in supporting the society’s education goals. Education is the key to staying ahead in knowledge,” Hand said.

Currently, Hand serves as director of engineering/operations for Cox Media Group's Charlotte cluster.

He has been an SBE member since 1981. He has been involved with SBE chapters in Hampton Roads, Va., and Charlotte, N.C. He is a member of Chapter 45 Charlotte and has served on the SBE board of directors as a director and as secretary. Hand was elevated to the rank of Fellow in 2017.

“Ted has served the SBE locally and nationally for many years, and I welcome him back to the board of directors. At the same time, I’m sorry that Barry Thomas has decided to step down, but I understand his professional reasons,” Leifer said in the announcement.