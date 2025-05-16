Cox Media Group Promotes Joe Cowan to WSB-TV News Director

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that Joe Cowan will rejoin WSB-TV Atlanta as news director, starting in mid-June.

WSB-TV, an ABC affiliate, is one of the nation’s highest-rated local TV stations with a legacy of strong journalism. Cowan will be returning to WSB-TV after serving as the news director for CMG-owned WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, the company said.

“Joe is the perfect choice to be the next Channel 2 Action News leader,” said Marian Pittman, president of WSB-TV and CMG Content. “He’s a hands-on leader with a long history of winning who understands the CMG culture and approach to serving our local communities. I’m thrilled to welcome him back to Atlanta and WSB.”

Cowan has been with CMG for 18 years, including 16 years with WSB before moving to WHIO in 2023. He has earned his way to WSB-TV news director, having risen through the ranks as a news producer, senior executive producer and multiplatform managing editor.

Cowan is a highly awarded journalist. In 2024, he and his WHIO-TV News Center 7 team won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. Between 2016-2022, Cowan and the WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News team earned seven consecutive regional Emmy Awards for Best Newscast.

“Reaching our audiences with the news they want and the information they need is our calling as local broadcasters. It’s the purpose and meaning behind what we do,” Cowan said in a statement. “I also believe what we do should be fulfilling. So, I’m all about fostering team collaboration and cultivating a culture of excellence. That’s how we win … and at the end of the day, nothing is more fun than winning!”