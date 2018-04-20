SBE Elevates Jerry Massey to Fellow

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has bestowed its highest membership level, that of Fellow, on Jerry Massey, the veteran TV and radio engineer who most recently served as SBE’s national president.

Candidates are nominated by their peers; there have been 78 Fellows named since SBE was founded five decades ago. The society elevated Massey at its meeting in Las Vegas during the NAB Show, and he will be recognized during the National Awards Dinner in October in Boston.

[Read Radio World’s 2015 interview with Massey.]

Massey is director of technical operations for Entercom Greenville Spartanburg (South Carolina). His career in broadcasting began as an engineer at WFBC(TV) in 1973, but SBE notes that his experience in communications began in the Air Force. He has been a transmitter engineer, director of engineering and chief engineer for stations WFBC(AM/FM), with the additional Greenville stations added to his responsibilities through acquisitions and mergers.

Massey has served on the SBE board and as the society’s president, VP and treasurer. He remains active in Chapter 86 Greenville Area where he is its chair. His SBE commitment is further captured by the string of initials after his name: CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNT.

Current President Jim Leifer said Massey “demonstrates the outstanding qualifications of broadcast engineers worthy of the society’s highest member grade. His devotion to excellence in himself, in others and from the SBE is unmatched.”

[Related: Jim Leifer on how the face of radio has changed.]