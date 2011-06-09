Satellite Update – June 9, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00783:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat New Dawn special temporary authority (STA) to operate Intelsat New Dawn at 32.85 degrees east longitude (EL) for 30 days. The STA allows operation of the communications payload in the 3625-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6500 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand is authorized on specified C- and Ku-band frequencies.
