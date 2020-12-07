Ross Video Ups Oscar Juste to SVP, Global Sales
Juste has been a leader of Ross’ EMEA sales since 2016
OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it is promoting Oscar Juste to the newly created role of senior vice president of Global Sales. In his new role, Juste will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to Ross’ global sales function as the company continues to push for growth in new international regions and markets.
Juste has been with Ross since 2016, when he joined as director of sales for EMEA. He was then promoted to vice president of sales for EMEA, Asia and LATAM in 2019.
“Oscar has very clearly demonstrated the qualities that Ross needs as we forge into new markets and continue expanding our global footprint,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president and CMO. “He has shown great determination and ambition in the face of challenging targets and has helped develop talent from within the company to move us to the next stage in our growth. I’m sure he will be a great success in this expanded role, and it will be a pleasure to see him in the office when he relocates to Canada next year.”
Juste added: “I’m looking forward to helping our immensely talented sales and support teams around the world as we continue proving our worth as a trusted technology partner for the long-term.”
For more information, visit www.rossvideo.com.
