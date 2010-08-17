Ross Video to Acquire Norpak Corp.

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA: Ross Video is acquiring Norpak Corp., an encoder concern majority owned by Rovi Corp. The sale is scheduled for completion Sept.17, 2010. Terms were not disclosed.



Norpak, based in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, makes Nielsen encoders and closed-captioning inserters as well as VBI, VANC and transport stream data-insertion products. It has been one of Ross’s openGear partners for three years and offers a range of openGear compliant data-insertion products.



Ross said it will integrate Norpak’s operations and staff into its Ottawa Research and Development Center and Iroquois manufacturing facility. Ross will continue to sell and service the Norpak product portfolio, which will transition to the Ross brand.



The acquisition is Ross’s second this summer. The switcher manufacturer agreed in July to buy Codan Broadcast of Adelaide, Australia. Codan makes routers, interfaces and audio monitors for the broadcast industry. That deal was expected to close Aug. 31, 2010.



Ross reported in May that it had year-over-year growth of more than 7 percent as of April 30, 2010, the half-way mark of its fiscal year. (See “Ross Video Reports 1H Growth.”)