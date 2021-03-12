Ross Video Hires Chris Lennon as Director, Standards Strategy

OTTAWA—Chris Lennon joins Ross Video in the newly created position director, Standards Strategy, within the Office of the CTO. Lennon will report to Chief Technology Officer Troy English and manage the company’s activities in global standards and trade bodies.

In a company statement English said, “Chris is a highly respected industry figure who has spent much of his career helping to shape this industry’s technical landscape. Ross has always tried to steer a pragmatic course between what’s best for us, the industry and our customers, and I know Chris will play a valuable role in helping us maintain that balance.”

Canadian-born, Lennon spent several years working at CHCH-TV in Ontario before moving to the United States to join Enterprise Systems Group, which became part of Harris Corp., and where he eventually became CTO group lead. Lennon has held a variety of leadership positions in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and is a SMPTE Fellow and recipient of SMPTE’s prestigious 2008 Citation. He also serves as executive director of the Open Services Alliance, a global industry organization focused on interoperability among microservice-oriented media systems.

Lennon said, “Ross has always prided itself on innovation and on influencing industry standards for the benefit for everyone. This industry-first approach has brought amazing success, and I’m looking forward to working with the team and our trade partners to define the next generation of industry standards."