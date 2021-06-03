Ross Acquires Primestream

Ross Video is acquiring Primestream, a Miami-based provider of media asset management products for media production. Primestream customers include Cisco, Microsoft Studios, Verizon Media, USC Annenberg School of Journalism, Nordic Entertainment Group, RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera), the NFL Network, ABP News and Sun T.

Primestream's solutions are used by customers within various market verticals, including Enterprise, Digital Media, Sports and Broadcast. Their solutions are designed to solve the increasingly complex creative, business and technology challenges in each market.

Primestream supports a comprehensive range of workflows for live-feeds and file-based content—from HD to 4K and VR/360—enabling users to streamline editing, newsroom metadata logging, control room playout, and seamlessly share, edit, review and approve content prior to either broadcasting live, automate on-demand play-out, or publish to a wide range of OTT platforms.

The acquisition is Ross Video’s 17th since 2009 and the addition of its approximately 35-40 employees brings the Ross employee headcount to more than 1,000. Primestream President/CEO Claudio Lisman and EVP Namdev Lisman will continue to oversee the Primestream portfolio and will also manage the transition of Primestream’s R&D and technical support teams over to Ross.

Ross will integrate Pimestream’s product line into Ross’s Streamline media asset management solution over time, “to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform,” the company said.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here at Primestream, from both a solutions development and customer engagement perspective, said Lisman. “We have built an exceptional team that’s very customer centric in approach. In joining Ross, we are joining a like-minded group that will help us reach new international markets, scale much more effectively and realize our aspirations.”