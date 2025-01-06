Roku Launches Data Cloud To Expand Access to Proprietary TV Data

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku today launched Roku Data Cloud, giving its partners seamless access to its proprietary TV data for analysis and making planning, optimization and measurement more transparent.

Roku Data Cloud connects advertisers, agencies and partners with accurate and reliable information from its TV operating system (TV OS), offering extensive insight into viewership habits, preferences and identity.

The company’s partners can access Roku Data Cloud via Roku’s clean room, driving outcomes via inventory in Roku Exchange. Roku Data Cloud offers brands a greater understanding of viewers and how to reach them more precisely, and provides a means to unearth ad campaign data to inform future strategy across all phases of the marketing cycle, the company said.

“Starting with Roku Exchange, we have been working for greater interoperability in the entire programmatic ecosystem, and Roku Data Cloud is the perfect next step on delivering business outcomes for our advertisers,” said Miles Fisher, senior director of strategic advertising partnerships at Roku.

“As the No. 1 selling TV OS, we believe Roku is in the best position to help advertisers reach consumers and is shepherding digital precision to the largest screen at home,” Fisher said. “We are committed to making Roku more accessible and performant, and Roku Data Cloud is a milestone of progress.”

Roku is partnering with companies across the planning, activation and outcomes and measurement phases of the campaign journey.

Expanding on existing partnerships, Roku will integrate its TV data into marketing intelligence platforms for planning, including:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Omnicom Media Group, which will leverage the new solution to maximize the effectiveness of clients’ spend on the streaming platform, combining Roku viewer data with customized audience data in Omni, the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies, thereby enabling more precise planning and relevant messaging.

PMG’s Alli, which allows media planners to gain valuable insights into audience behavior and preferences to tailor and optimize client campaigns. With the ability to plan directly addressable audiences, Alli connects strategic insights to media trafficking in an end-to-end solution that ensures marketing campaigns can be effectively targeted.

The company also plans to expand its partnership with Yahoo with three new integrations: enabling Yahoo ConnectID through the Roku Data Cloud, directly connecting the Roku Exchange to Yahoo Backstage and activating Roku audiences on the Yahoo Demand-Side Platform (DSP). Through the partnership, advertisers are expected to have seamless access to Roku inventory and later this year apply Roku audiences in the Yahoo DSP for enhanced targeting and performance across an entire campaign, it said.

To address outcomes and improve CTV measurement, Roku is partnering with:

Innovid, which intends to collaborate with Roku to share in-flight campaign information. This allows the Roku Exchange additional signals to optimize for multiple KPIs, including reach, unique reach and conversions, to increase campaign effectiveness, relevance and impact.

iSpot, a previously announced partner, which intends to continue to work with Roku on incorporating Roku signals into its measurement suite and share in-flight campaign insights for optimized campaign performance.

More information about Roku Data Cloud, Roku Clean Room and Roku Exchange is available online.