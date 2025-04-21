Samsung Ads Launches Optimal Reach for Linear, AVOD

NEW YORK—Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has announced the availability of its Optimal Reach solution for advertisers across all verticals. Building on Samsung Ads’ opt-in based ACR footprint and data signals, Optimal Reach is a suite of solutions that provides actionable insights into audience reach across both linear and in-app streaming, the company said.

The portfolio’s first offering measuring incrementality is now available for brands and designed to help brands vanquish duplication and extend their messaging beyond the audiences they already reach with ad-supported streaming (AVOD) and traditional linear campaigns. Optimal Reach empowers advertisers to connect with missed customers—maximizing audience reach and driving sales and business outcomes with prospects through both managed IO and programmatic channels.

Leveraging Samsung Ads’ Optimal Reach solution, Samsung used the example of a luxury automaker partner that recently achieved a 47% incremental reach beyond its traditional linear and AVOD campaigns, significantly amplifying the impact of its U.S. streaming media strategy. This resulted in the brand connecting with over 3 million previously hard-to-reach luxury auto intenders, demonstrating the solution’s ability to close critical audience gaps and maximize media value, Samsung said.

In a recent analysis of 18 campaigns across six of the highest-spending TV categories, Samsung Ads found that the average campaign misses over 40% of its potential reach—even within a target audience. Samsung says its Samsung Ads’ Optimal Reach solution helps brands close this gap by maximizing unique reach across linear and streaming platforms. The findings point to a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to drive sales to new customers, and make media budgets work harder across the industry’s top categories.

“Optimal Reach allowed our luxury automaker partner to engage millions of potential customers that traditional targeting had left outside the margins of their campaigns. Our technology leaves no stone unturned, giving marketers more data, more control, and more value,” said Michael Scott, Vice President and Head of Ad Sales and Operations, Samsung Ads. “Backed by Samsung’s unmatched access to impactful TV audiences, the Optimal Reach portfolio is the single-source solution to drive effective incrementality, conquesting, and frequency—now across both linear and AVOD.”

By utilizing Optimal Reach, advertisers can access a sophisticated data solution that identifies holistic viewing behaviors and enables targeting to reduce waste and duplication, according to the company.

Additional key features of Optimal Reach include:

Proprietary Data: Optimal Reach leverages Samsung Ads’ proprietary TV & You Panel, linear and in-app opted-in ACR as well as other data signals to build advanced machine learning. Commingled data sets are imperative for effective, more accurate, and broader representation of TV viewership across linear and streaming.

“Our Optimal Reach portfolio solution represents the next generation of advertising, unifying linear TV and digital streaming into a single, comprehensive execution that delivers unduplicated CTV reach. By leveraging Samsung's market-leading first-party data and proprietary insights, brands can identify and eliminate wasteful ad spend while accessing audiences that traditional approaches miss,” said Travis Howe, Vice President, Global Head of New Product Solutions, Samsung Ads. “The exceptional 47% incremental reach achieved in this campaign illustrates the opportunity that now exists beyond conventional targeting methods."