Ampere: Daily Short-Form Social Media Use Exceeds Streaming, TV and Gaming

YouTube, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, is the most widely used short-form video platform, with 78% visiting it in the past week, according to Ampere.

LONDON—A new study from Ampere Analysis highlights the dominance of video short-form content, with data showing that more than 60% of tglobal online users now watch ‘swiping’ short-form video content on platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels every day.

The new Ampere data shows that the algorithmic short-form swiping features of social media now score as the second-most used media format daily (63%), after generalist social media apps (73%). These usage rates exceed broadcast TV channels (47%), long-form streaming services (46%) and video games (34%).

“Social media algorithms are responsible for the usage rates in short-form swiping across the globe,“ Ampere Senior Analyst Sam Nursall said. “The platforms employ highly efficient apps to deliver relevant and engaging content, giving them a distinct advantage over traditional media. While broadcast television offers a range of choices for viewers, algorithmic social media knows what people are likely to want to watch before they do. With 63% of the global online population consuming short-form video content on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and other platforms, the growth in viewer appetite within this relatively new medium highlights the power of these algorithms.”

The popularity of short-form content swiping extends beyond Gen Z. While 18-to-24-year-olds are most likely to view short-form swiping content (73% daily usage), those aged 45-54 and 55-64 also have significant daily usage at 58% and 49%, respectively, the Ampere researchers reported.

Respondents who watch short-form swiping content daily are most likely to use YouTube (78% had visited in the past week), Instagram (41%), TikTok (39%) and Facebook (38%).

Short-form swiping has particularly taken hold in Southeast Asia. The Philippines (83%), Thailand (83%) and Indonesia (82%) have the highest proportions of online populations watching this format every day across all the markets Ampere surveyed.