Pixalate: Roku Continues to Dominate U.S. CTV Device Market
In Q1 2024, it had highest open programmatic CTV device market share with 38%
Pixalate’s new "CTV Device Market Share" report for Q1 2025 shows that Roku has the highest open programmatic CTV device market share in the United States, with 38% share of voice (SOV).
To compile the data, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 26 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on CTV devices from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025 to compile this research.
Roku’s market share was more than twice that of Amazon’s Fire TV platform (18%), and far ahead of Apple (13%), Samsung (12%), LG (5%) and Vizio (5%).
Roku was also highest in the United Kingdom, with 25% SOV, LATAM (48%) and Mexico at 73%. Apple topped the rankings at 25% in Canada.
