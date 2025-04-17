Roku to Collaborate with Adobe on Real-Time Customer Data

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Roku and Adobe have announced that they are collaborating on a real time data platform made possible by a a new integration of the Roku Data Cloud and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP).

The integration will allow advertisers and publishers to jointly discover, activate, and measure high-value audiences while prioritizing privacy, the companies said. This will offer improved insights into streaming behavior, enabling them to drive more effective media strategies and discover new audiences.

“Our partnership with Adobe is another step forward for the Roku Data Cloud. Advertisers can now better understand their audience, make use of valuable proprietary Roku data, and ultimately maximize their TV investment,” said Miles Fisher, senior director of strategic advertising partnerships at Roku. “This integration will unlock the opportunity for traditional performance marketers – like search and social buyers – to plan, activate, and measure campaigns on Roku."

The Adobe integration builds off the recent launch of Roku Data Cloud, which provides a seamless connection for partners to access, analyze, and leverage Roku’s proprietary data to enhance CTV media efforts.

“As consumers play a more active role in customizing their privacy preferences, brands are now focused on leveraging consent-driven data to personalize ad experiences and drive performance,” said Ryan Fleisch, senior director of product marketing, Adobe Real-Time CDP and Audience Manager. “Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration empowers brands to jointly discover high-value audiences without moving or exposing directly identifiable customer data, and with Roku as a publisher partner, users can easily activate and measure campaigns that connect directly with streaming audiences.”

Roku and Adobe described the key features of the Real-Time CDP Collaboration as follows:

Real-time audience planning: With real-time insight into Roku’s engaged CTV audiences – and how they overlap – advertisers will be able to plan audience-based campaigns built to achieve specific business objectives.

Seamless audience activation: Brands will be able to build custom audiences using Roku Data Cloud in Adobe’s Real-Time CDP Collaboration and seamlessly activate them across Roku’s ad product suite.

Optimized campaign measurement: Coming soon, on-demand dashboards will integrate Roku data with advertiser conversion data, to gain clear visibility into campaign attribution and overall performance and to inform future optimizations