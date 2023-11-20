Roku and Unity Partner Help Mobile App Business Reach Streaming TV Viewers

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced a strategic product and commercial partnership with Unity that aims to help mobile app businesses easily expand their app install campaigns to TV streaming ad inventory.

This partnership offers mobile app marketers a seamless experience in executing TV streaming campaigns, combining Roku's premium inventory with Unity's user acquisition technology and expertise, the two companies said.

The partnership uses Roku's Action Ads to provide viewers with a seamless path from viewing an ad to downloading an app while providing advertisers with click-through measurement.

Working together, the two companies have significant reach in mobile and streaming. In streaming, Roku's reach approaches half of U.S. broadband homes, and at least 82 of the top 100 games use Unity to grow and market their mobile games as of September 2023. Combining their reach will help app marketers leverage more devices and screens to engage potential users and drive incremental growth.

“Mobile app marketers seek to maximize their budgets and ad opportunities. TV streaming has become the right performance channel to enable growth and provide channel diversity in a highly competitive market,” said Miles Fisher, senior director, head of emerging and programmatic sales at Roku. “Roku’s scale, tech, and direct connection with the viewer are uniquely positioned to make the largest screen in the home work harder for mobile performance marketers on Unity.”

“The driving force behind this partnership is to turn CTV into a high-scale performance channel for apps and games,” said Omer Kaplan, senior vice president of revenue and operations for Unity Grow. “Savvy app marketers today know that they have to harness every available channel to drive truly incremental and cost-efficient growth, and CTV represents a huge and largely untapped opportunity. By coupling that scaled inventory with Luna from Unity’s robust campaign management and optimization technology, this partnership unlocks unique value for app marketers who are looking to drive performance on home TVs. We believe that there is no better combination of partners more suited to making CTV a successful performance marketing channel to add to app advertisers' UA toolkit.”

Following the beta test, Luna from Unity is working with a limited number of partners to scale their growth on Roku.