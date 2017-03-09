Riedel Taps Bell as General Manager for Australia Division

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—John Bell is sticking with Riedel’s Australia division as the company has announced that he will take over the role of general manager of Riedel Communications Australia. Bell has been working with the Australia division since 2015 as a non-executive director.

Before coming on board at Riedel, Bell previously served as the chief financial officer and director at Lake Technology in Sydney. He has also had experience at Media Assets in Hong Kong.

In his new role, Bell will work to expand Riedel Australia’s market share and brand awareness.