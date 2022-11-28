Report: AVOD Revenue Growth Rate Will Eclipse SVOD Over the Next Five Years

A new report from U.K. researcher Digital TV Research predicts that the revenue growth rate from advertising-supported video on demand will exceed that of subscription video on demand over the next five years.

According to Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, AVOD revenues from movies and TV series will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $52 billion from $38 billion in 2022. SVOD revenues will climb by $29 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $132 billion.

(Image credit: Digital TV Research)

The top five countries will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2028; up from 18 countries in 2022. The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 42% by 2028. U.S. revenues will climb by $33 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $102 billion.